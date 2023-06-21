Monero (XMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76.67 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $76.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $141.76 or 0.00500518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,321.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00284126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.95 or 0.00388225 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003550 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,294,763 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

