MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoneyGram International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Articles

