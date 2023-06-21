MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
