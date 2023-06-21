Moonbeam Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.86 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $177.37 million and $3.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,570,926 coins and its circulating supply is 662,020,212 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

