More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.55

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 425506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roderick McIllree bought 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($92,770.31). 69.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Acquisitions Company Profile

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

