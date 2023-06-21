Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average of $202.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

