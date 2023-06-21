Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Down 0.6%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $40.01. 36,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $472.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

