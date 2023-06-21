Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 17,314 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
