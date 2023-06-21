Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 52,221 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 52,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

