Nano Market Cap Hits $91.06 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $91.06 million and $1.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,158.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00282973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00480204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00451202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00055637 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.