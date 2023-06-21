Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 5.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 391,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,637,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

