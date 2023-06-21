Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 5.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 391,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,637,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
