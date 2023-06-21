National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NXPGF shares. Liberum Capital raised National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.