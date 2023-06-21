Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $45,937.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00099967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,404,099 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

