Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 2,853 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.41. 728,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.79 and a 200-day moving average of $250.98. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

