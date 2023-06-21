Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

