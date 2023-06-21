Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 894,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $44.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

