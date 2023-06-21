Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. 1,919,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

