Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $18.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $850.00. 583,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $707.19 and a 200 day moving average of $632.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

