Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.4% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 74,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

AMT traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.15. The stock had a trading volume of 485,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.