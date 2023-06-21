Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 240,192 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,192 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 2,171,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

