Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 591 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.22. 816,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
