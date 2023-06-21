Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 591 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.22. 816,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.