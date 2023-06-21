Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,420 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.82. 948,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,269. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

