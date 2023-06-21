Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $119.70 million and $4.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,044.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00283324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00485159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00448890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00055752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,764,275,295 coins and its circulating supply is 41,181,097,783 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.