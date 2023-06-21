New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.