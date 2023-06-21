New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

