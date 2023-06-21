NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP) Plans Dividend of $0.39

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

OTC:NLCP opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

