NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) Critical Survey

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewRiver REIT and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Realty Income $3.34 billion 12.00 $869.41 million $1.42 41.98

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than NewRiver REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewRiver REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Realty Income 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NewRiver REIT and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Realty Income has a consensus price target of $71.47, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than NewRiver REIT.

Profitability

This table compares NewRiver REIT and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A Realty Income 25.72% 3.12% 1.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Realty Income beats NewRiver REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services. Our objective is to own and manage the most resilient retail portfolio in the UK, focused on retail parks, core shopping centres, and regeneration opportunities in order to deliver long term attractive recurring income returns and capital growth for our shareholders. NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR).

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 632 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 54-year operating history and increased the dividend 119th times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

