NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.47. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 519,269 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,045 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 871,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 652,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 273.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 158,160 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

