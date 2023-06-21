NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NNN REIT were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 137,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,614. NNN REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

NNN REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.