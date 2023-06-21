NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $41.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

