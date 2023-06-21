NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 31,304 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.82.

NWTN Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWTN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in NWTN in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

