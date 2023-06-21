Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.39

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Obayashi Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

