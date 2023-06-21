Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 202,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 417,671 shares.The stock last traded at $18.74 and had previously closed at $17.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

