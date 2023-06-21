OriginTrail Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $105.70 million and approximately $973,279.53 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,710,188 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

