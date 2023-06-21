Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.73 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 144,350 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.