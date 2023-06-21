Orser Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 422.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Walmart by 7.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 380,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock worth $1,646,669,082. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.