Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 5.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.