Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.