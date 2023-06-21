Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 129,951 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 129,951 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

