PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $2,283,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,605 shares of company stock worth $5,561,700. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.