Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 231,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $7,146,000. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on MA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $375.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.