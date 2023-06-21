Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

