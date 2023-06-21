Parity Group (LON:PTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

