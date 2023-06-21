PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PDCE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

PDCE opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,467,429. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

