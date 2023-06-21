Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 4.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 582,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

