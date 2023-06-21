Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.90. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 4,294,151 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

