Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBA. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 770,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,683. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

