Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of Pet Valu stock remained flat at $24.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

