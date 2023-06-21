Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 4,214,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,370,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,313,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 820,172 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,634,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 27,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

