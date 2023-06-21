Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.8 %

PSX stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

