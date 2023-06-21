Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $22.14

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.51. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 48,328 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLRX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 25.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Insider Activity

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,584 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,126,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 811,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 483,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

