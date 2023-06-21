Pocket Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.66 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $34.66 million and $504,085.63 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

